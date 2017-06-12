$120 million fine proposed for travel...

$120 million fine proposed for travel-deal robocalls

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $120 million fine for a scheme that appeared to trick consumers into buying vacation packages that were not what they had expected. The agency said Thursday that Miami resident Adrian Abramovich, through his companies, made calls that were faked to appear as though they were from the same area code as the people who were dialed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 21 hr BHM5267 11
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... Thu Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... Thu Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 Thu Tina 1
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC