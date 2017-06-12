$120 million fine proposed for travel-deal robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $120 million fine for a scheme that appeared to trick consumers into buying vacation packages that were not what they had expected. The agency said Thursday that Miami resident Adrian Abramovich, through his companies, made calls that were faked to appear as though they were from the same area code as the people who were dialed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|21 hr
|BHM5267
|11
|2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market...
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017
|Thu
|Tina
|1
|7 kinds of food make hair healthier
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|What fruit is good to eat in the morning?
|Wed
|emilyliu009
|1
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|Jun 19
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC