You're now free to comment on the FCC's plan to change how...

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released its updated proposal to repeal the net-neutrality rules set during the Obama administration. There isn't much about the new text that's radically different than the initial proposal the FCC released in late April - it still aims to reverse the Title II classification that gives the agency broad authority over internet service providers, and still questions whether rules that ban those ISPs from slowing down or speeding up certain sites for payment are even necessary in the first place.

