You're now free to comment on the FCC...

You're now free to comment on the FCC's plan to change how...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Times

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released its updated proposal to repeal the net-neutrality rules set during the Obama administration. There isn't much about the new text that's radically different than the initial proposal the FCC released in late April - it still aims to reverse the Title II classification that gives the agency broad authority over internet service providers, and still questions whether rules that ban those ISPs from slowing down or speeding up certain sites for payment are even necessary in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 15 hr DumpKilla 23
Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste... 22 hr Andymolly 1
Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext... Tue altubecan 1
High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub... Tue altubecan 1
Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su... Tue altubecan 1
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC