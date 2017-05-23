You're now free to comment on the FCC's plan to change how...
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released its updated proposal to repeal the net-neutrality rules set during the Obama administration. There isn't much about the new text that's radically different than the initial proposal the FCC released in late April - it still aims to reverse the Title II classification that gives the agency broad authority over internet service providers, and still questions whether rules that ban those ISPs from slowing down or speeding up certain sites for payment are even necessary in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|15 hr
|DumpKilla
|23
|Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste...
|22 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|Tue
|altubecan
|1
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC