Why Your Mind-Set Won't Save Your Career

Why Your Mind-Set Won't Save Your Career

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fast Company

"The notion that we can go to college for four years and then spend that knowledge for the next 30 is over,"  Thomas Friedman announced in yesterday's New York   Times . "If you want to be a lifelong employee anywhere today, you have to be a lifelong learner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar... 10 hr marketresearch 1
News From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L... 16 hr pms 1
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) 19 hr Judydowellb 51
Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12) Wed Cathy 6
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) Wed Krc214 10
News Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r... Wed UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 3
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC