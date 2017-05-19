Why John Oliver Is Wrong About Net Ne...

Why John Oliver Is Wrong About Net Neutrality: New at Reason

Democrats and progressives are concerned that the internet is about to descend into a corporate hellscape since the Federal Communications Commission is moving to repeal Net Neutrality regulations, which prohibit internet service providers from blocking particular sites or throttling traffic from specific services. We tackle the issue in the latest episode of Mostly Weekly.

Chicago, IL

