Wal-Mart Asked to Pay $300 Million to...

Wal-Mart Asked to Pay $300 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Probe

Read more: TheStreet.com

U.S. officials will ask Wal-Mart to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into foreign bribery activities, sources told the Wall Street Journal . That offer would be a fraction of the $1 billion settlement the Obama administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department had sought before Barack Obama left office.

