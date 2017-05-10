Wal-Mart Asked to Pay $300 Million to Settle U.S. Bribery Probe
U.S. officials will ask Wal-Mart to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into foreign bribery activities, sources told the Wall Street Journal . That offer would be a fraction of the $1 billion settlement the Obama administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department had sought before Barack Obama left office.
