Victorious Iranian Pragmatist Runs Straight Into Storm Trump
As Hassan Rouhani was learning of his re-election to Iran's presidency on Saturday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump had already touched down in Saudi Arabia on Air Force One, bringing Results released by the Interior Ministry showed Rouhani comfortably defeated hard-line rival Ebrahim Raisi, winning about 57 percent to Raisi's 39 percent, with most of 41 million votes counted. He campaigned on a promise of a more open, prosperous and internationally integrated economy, and that message appears to have resonated with Iran's young and increasingly urban population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|3 hr
|Johnrobinson
|20
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC