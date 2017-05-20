Victorious Iranian Pragmatist Runs St...

Victorious Iranian Pragmatist Runs Straight Into Storm Trump

As Hassan Rouhani was learning of his re-election to Iran's presidency on Saturday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump had already touched down in Saudi Arabia on Air Force One, bringing Results released by the Interior Ministry showed Rouhani comfortably defeated hard-line rival Ebrahim Raisi, winning about 57 percent to Raisi's 39 percent, with most of 41 million votes counted. He campaigned on a promise of a more open, prosperous and internationally integrated economy, and that message appears to have resonated with Iran's young and increasingly urban population.

