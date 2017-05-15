V2X Pits Safety v. Spectrum

V2X Pits Safety v. Spectrum

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: EETimes

MADISON, Wis. The United States has a chance to make history in traffic safety through a proposed rule to mandate vehicle-to-vehicle communication on light vehicles, a regulation that would govern cars that can "talk" to each other to avoid crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14) Sun coco 18
News This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i... Sun spytheweb 2
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) Sun Hateromanians 205
News How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets Sun monica0898 1
News Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ... Sun monica0898 1
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) May 13 Ottawa 229
2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar... May 12 marketresearch 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC