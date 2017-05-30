Urinating dog statue briefly placed near 'Fearless Girl' art
A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter protest. "Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations.
