Uber fires self-driving car engineer ...

Uber fires self-driving car engineer accused of stealing Google docs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal battle between Uber and Google's Waymo, Uber has fired the top engineer accused of stealing its competitor's self-driving car trade secrets. Uber on Tuesday confirmed Anthony Levandowski was terminated after failing to cooperate with the company's investigation into the allegedly stolen documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 4 min Jack 29
gothic clothing 4 hr Andymolly 1
News Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha... 5 hr sTan 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Sun adeogun 799
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... May 27 preciousmetalect 2
Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022 May 27 preciousmetalect 2
Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017 May 27 qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,314 • Total comments across all topics: 281,403,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC