Uber fires self-driving car engineer accused of stealing Google docs
In a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal battle between Uber and Google's Waymo, Uber has fired the top engineer accused of stealing its competitor's self-driving car trade secrets. Uber on Tuesday confirmed Anthony Levandowski was terminated after failing to cooperate with the company's investigation into the allegedly stolen documents.
