Uber Fires Executive at Center of Driverless Car Legal Fight

Uber Technologies Inc. fired Anthony Levandowski, the engineer hired to lead its self-driving car efforts who is now at the center of a legal dispute over the technology with Google parent Alphabet Inc. Levandowski joined Uber in 2016 after several years at Google's autonomous driving project, which is now called Waymo. Earlier this year, Waymo filed suit against ride-hailing startup Uber alleging that Levandowski stole trade secrets and patents from Waymo for the development of self-driving technology, and brought it to Uber.

