U.S. Tests Interceptor Missile Designed to Thwart ICBM Attack
The U.S. test fired an interceptor missile today from a base in California designed to thwart an intercontinental ballistic missile attack. The test comes just days after North Korea successfully completed its third missile test in recent weeks.
