U.S. growth in Q1 revised up to 1.2 percent, but still weak

The U.S. economy started 2017 out with a whimper, but it wasn't quite as weak as first thought. The government revised up its January-March growth reading to a rate of 1.2 percent - better than an earlier estimate of 0.7 percent but well below President Donald Trump's ambitious growth targets.

