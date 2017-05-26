U.S. growth in Q1 revised up to 1.2 percent, but still weak
The U.S. economy started 2017 out with a whimper, but it wasn't quite as weak as first thought. The government revised up its January-March growth reading to a rate of 1.2 percent - better than an earlier estimate of 0.7 percent but well below President Donald Trump's ambitious growth targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|2 hr
|Jack
|27
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|10 hr
|whackerblaster
|1
|FCC fines Syracuse radio owner $20,000 after 'u... (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|ZIONIST MEDIA CABAL
|4
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|19 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Fair lady
|11
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|Thu
|william Gregg
|3
|Global Shisha Tobacco Market Research Report 2017
|Thu
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC