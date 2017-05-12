U.S., EU in urgent talks on expanding...

U.S., EU in urgent talks on expanding laptop ban on flights

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

European governments alarmed at a proposed expansion of the U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to planes from the EU are holding urgent talks Friday with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Chief among the concerns are whether any new threat prompted the proposal, said European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, who confirmed the talks and said the EU had no new information about a specific security concern.

Chicago, IL

