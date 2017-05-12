U.S., EU in urgent talks on expanding laptop ban on flights
European governments alarmed at a proposed expansion of the U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to planes from the EU are holding urgent talks Friday with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Chief among the concerns are whether any new threat prompted the proposal, said European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, who confirmed the talks and said the EU had no new information about a specific security concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|19 hr
|marketresearch
|1
|From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L...
|Thu
|pms
|1
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Judydowellb
|51
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Wed
|Cathy
|6
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|May 10
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|3
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC