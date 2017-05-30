U.S. Begins Sending Arms to Syrian Kurds to Fight ISIS

The United States began sending arms over the last 24 hours to Kurds in Syria with the hopes that the weapons will be used in the country's fight against ISIS, NBC News reported Tuesday. Government officials have not commented on exactly what arms will be sent, but in the past the U.S. has provided the Syrian rebels with ammo, rifles, armor, radios, bulldozers, vehicles, and engineering equipment, according to NBC .

