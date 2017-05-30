U.S. Begins Sending Arms to Syrian Ku...

U.S. Begins Sending Arms to Syrian Kurds to Fight ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

The United States began sending arms over the last 24 hours to Kurds in Syria with the hopes that the weapons will be used in the country's fight against ISIS, NBC News reported Tuesday. Government officials have not commented on exactly what arms will be sent, but in the past the U.S. has provided the Syrian rebels with ammo, rifles, armor, radios, bulldozers, vehicles, and engineering equipment, according to NBC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 4 min Jack 29
gothic clothing 4 hr Andymolly 1
News Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha... 5 hr sTan 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Sun adeogun 799
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... May 27 preciousmetalect 2
Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022 May 27 preciousmetalect 2
Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017 May 27 qyrtina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,314 • Total comments across all topics: 281,403,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC