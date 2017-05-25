U.K. Terror Threat Level Reduced to '...

U.K. Terror Threat Level Reduced to 'Severe' After Manchester Bombing Arrests

Britain's terrorist threat level has been reduced one level to "severe", Prime Minister Theresa May said Saturday, after a series of arrests linked to last week's bombing of a concert hall in Manchester. May announced the lowering of the threat level following a so-called Cabinet Office Briefing Room, or COBRA, meeting with security services in central London.

