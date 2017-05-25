U.K. Terror Threat Level Reduced to 'Severe' After Manchester Bombing Arrests
Britain's terrorist threat level has been reduced one level to "severe", Prime Minister Theresa May said Saturday, after a series of arrests linked to last week's bombing of a concert hall in Manchester. May announced the lowering of the threat level following a so-called Cabinet Office Briefing Room, or COBRA, meeting with security services in central London.
