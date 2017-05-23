U.K. General Election Campaigning Suspended Following Manchester Explosion: Reports
Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said they will suspend national campaigning for the general election in June after a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester, according to media reports. At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion, which police say took place outside the venue as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.
