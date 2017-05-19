Trump's Massive Proposed Budget Cuts ...

Trump's Massive Proposed Budget Cuts in One Area Could Absolutely Pummel a Sector Loved by the Poor

Dollar stores such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General could get the shaft, should Trump's food stamp cuts get passed. President Trump is proposing $193 billion worth of cuts to the food stamps program, known as the "supplemental nutrition assistance program", over the next decade in the budget he will deliver to lawmakers on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

