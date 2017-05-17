Trump Rules Out Moving Israel Embassy...

Trump Rules Out Moving Israel Embassy to Jerusalem for Now, Official Says

Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump has decided not to immediately move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a senior White House official said, violating a campaign promise but avoiding a provocation that could drive Palestinians away from peace talks. The official said the administration considers its discussions with both the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to be promising, with the Palestinians in particular agreeing to talk without preconditions.

Chicago, IL

