Trump attacks 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer' ...

Trump attacks 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer' in first tweet after...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump threw darts at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday night in his first public comments after his unexpected firing of FBI Director James Comey. "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him any longer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) 40 min Krc214 10
News Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r... 55 min UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 3
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... Tue Intoxicated Abacus 1
What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ... Mon partsdellcc 3
News How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap... Mon Solarman 1
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) May 7 AAA 228
News FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr... May 6 JRichards 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC