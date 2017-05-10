Thousands of identical messages attacking Obama's...

Tens of thousands of identical messages calling for net-neutrality rules to be repealed have flooded the Federal Communication Commission website's public comments section, throwing more chaos into the agency's effort to tackle a controversial internet policy. The barrage of identical messages, which appeared in the last three days, have raised questions about whether the comments represent legitimate public feedback on the FCC's proposed rules or whether the messages could be the work of automated computer "bots."

