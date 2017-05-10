This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented immigrants from...
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 15 hrs ago, titled This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented immigrants from.... In it, SFGate reports that:
After drug traffickers murdered several of his cousins, tortured his brother, and threatened to come after him next, Andres fled Mexico and spent 13 years working minimum wage jobs in the US. While the fear of deportation as an undocumented immigrant constantly loomed over him, Andres still felt that he was safer here than in Mexico - until President Donald Trump took office, he said, and he had to seek shelter in a local church.
for all they know he is running from the law do to killing those people himself. in madera ca there was an illegal aliens landscaper who was caught wanted in mexico for murders.
many mexican criminals come here to hide,most head to so called sanctuary cities that protect them. it is foolish to ever listen to the excuses of illegals as they are proven to say anything to stay here. being here illegally also proves their dishonesty and lack of value of laws.
Deport his butt, no amnesty. Don't show weakness.
