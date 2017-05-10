The FCC Deregulates Most Business Data Services

Ending a decade-long examination of incumbent carrier special access and related services, the Federal Communications Commission , on May 2, 2017, released a Report & Order setting forth a deregulatory framework for business data services . The Commission found that, in most instances, BDS "dedicated point-to-point transmission of data at certain guaranteed speeds and service levels using high-capacity connections" exists in "a dynamic and increasingly competitive marketplace."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.