The FCC Deregulates Most Business Data Services
Ending a decade-long examination of incumbent carrier special access and related services, the Federal Communications Commission , on May 2, 2017, released a Report & Order setting forth a deregulatory framework for business data services . The Commission found that, in most instances, BDS "dedicated point-to-point transmission of data at certain guaranteed speeds and service levels using high-capacity connections" exists in "a dynamic and increasingly competitive marketplace."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L...
|2 hr
|pms
|1
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|Judydowellb
|51
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Wed
|Cathy
|6
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Krc214
|10
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|Wed
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|3
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|What abounding hunters abort to iks-sh Chipper ...
|May 8
|partsdellcc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC