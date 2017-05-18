Terry Gilliam's Embattled 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Hit With New Hurdle
French sales banner Alfama has labeled the Adam Driver starrer "illegal," yet the film's producers call the claims "preposterous." Just a year after Terry Gilliam dropped into Cannes' Carlton Hotel to reveal that his legendary Don Quixote curse was being lifted, unveiling a star-lined cast and shoot date for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, yet another hurdle has befallen the 19-year-old project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|15 hr
|Johnrobinson
|20
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC