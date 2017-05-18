Terry Gilliam's Embattled 'The Man Wh...

Terry Gilliam's Embattled 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Hit With New Hurdle

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

French sales banner Alfama has labeled the Adam Driver starrer "illegal," yet the film's producers call the claims "preposterous." Just a year after Terry Gilliam dropped into Cannes' Carlton Hotel to reveal that his legendary Don Quixote curse was being lifted, unveiling a star-lined cast and shoot date for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, yet another hurdle has befallen the 19-year-old project.

