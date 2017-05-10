Telefonica Among Spanish Firms Hit by Ransomware Attack, Stock Closes in Positive Territory
Telefonica was among the victims of a ransomware attack aimed at Spanish companies by hackers, Spain's government said Friday, according to Reuters . "There has been an alert relating to a massive ransomware attack on various organisations, which is affecting their Windows systems," Spain's National Cryptology Centre said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|Fri
|marketresearch
|1
|From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L...
|Thu
|pms
|1
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|May 11
|Judydowellb
|51
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|May 10
|Cathy
|6
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r...
|May 10
|UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC