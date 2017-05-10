Telefonica Among Spanish Firms Hit by...

Telefonica Among Spanish Firms Hit by Ransomware Attack, Stock Closes in Positive Territory

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Telefonica was among the victims of a ransomware attack aimed at Spanish companies by hackers, Spain's government said Friday, according to Reuters . "There has been an alert relating to a massive ransomware attack on various organisations, which is affecting their Windows systems," Spain's National Cryptology Centre said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09) 14 hr Ottawa 229
2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar... Fri marketresearch 1
News From Comcast To Amazon: Companies Set To Win, L... Thu pms 1
News Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07) May 11 Judydowellb 51
Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12) May 10 Cathy 6
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
News Colorado GOP blocks nation's 1st well-mapping r... May 10 UIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 3
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC