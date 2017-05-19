TCPA Update: FCC Seeks Guidance on Pr...

TCPA Update: FCC Seeks Guidance on Proposed Robocall-Blocking Rule

Under new Chairman Ajit Pai's leadership, the Federal Communications Commission is taking its first steps toward reforming its rules interpreting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act . On Wednesday, May 17, the Commission published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for a proposed rule that would allow all voice service providers including wireless providers and VoIP providers to block illegal robocalls before they reach consumers.

Chicago, IL

