TCPA Update: FCC Seeks Guidance on Proposed Robocall-Blocking Rule
Under new Chairman Ajit Pai's leadership, the Federal Communications Commission is taking its first steps toward reforming its rules interpreting the Telephone Consumer Protection Act . On Wednesday, May 17, the Commission published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for a proposed rule that would allow all voice service providers including wireless providers and VoIP providers to block illegal robocalls before they reach consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|1 hr
|altubecan
|1
|High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub...
|1 hr
|altubecan
|1
|Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su...
|1 hr
|altubecan
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Sun
|Rican
|21
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC