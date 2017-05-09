Target to test next-day delivery for household items
Target is testing a program that lets customers order household essentials such as laundry detergent, paper towels and peanut butter and have them delivered to their homes the next day. The service, being tested with employees for now, is similar to Amazon Pantry, and comes as Target is trying to enhance its online services to better compete with Wal-Mart and online retail leader Amazon.
