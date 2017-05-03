SUV suddenly takes off, crashes durin...

SUV suddenly takes off, crashes during auto auction; 3 dead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall on Wednesday, killing three people, including a woman working her first day there, and injuring nine. An auction employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it apparently lurched out of control and mowed people down at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, about 20 miles northwest of Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear... 5 hr Market Analysis 1
Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017 5 hr Market Analysis 1
Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ... 5 hr Market Analysis 1
RGB Led strip 11 hr jessie01 1
News Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy... 11 hr OneWomynRiot 14
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r... Apr 29 spytheweb 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC