Suspected Gunman And 1 Victim Dead In San Diego Shooting

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Police killed the suspected gunman in a shooting Sunday at a San Diego apartment complex's pool, according to media reports. A man shot seven people as a birthday party took place at the pool, and one of the victims has died, said a report from a local TV news channel, Fox 5 San Diego.

