Survey: U.S. businesses added solid 177,000 jobs in April

16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

U.S. businesses added 177,000 jobs last month, a private survey found, a solid gain that suggests the economy is still expanding despite recent signs of slower growth. April's hiring is down from a revised 255,000 in the previous month, ADP said Wednesday .

