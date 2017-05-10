Sprint Sues FCC For 'Capricious' Dere...

Sprint Sues FCC For 'Capricious' Deregulation of Business Data Services

An anonymous reader writes: Sprint and another wireless company have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission for the agency's recent decision on business data services. Overland Park-based Sprint and Arkansas-based Windstream Services filed the petition for review earlier this week, seeking relief " on the grounds that the Report and Order is arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion ," according to a filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

