Spain's says offshore plant linked to quakes to stay closed
Spain's Energy Ministry says it will not reopen a large offshore gas storage plant that was shut down in 2013 following minor earthquakes in the area. A ministry statement issued Wednesday said a study carried out by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University concluded that a fault line close to Spain's eastern coast had been put under stress because of gas being pumped into the facility.
