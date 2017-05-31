Spain government's budget passes in narrow victory for Rajoy
The public spending plan of Rajoy's conservative Popular Party, the first since 2008 without major cutbacks, was backed by business-friendly Ciudadanos, moderate Basque nationalists and lawmakers from the Canary Islands. It passed in a 176-172 vote, with two lawmakers absent in the 350-member lower house of parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disney's 'Guardians' Sequel Blasts to $800 Mill...
|3 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|Kathy Griffin, fired by CNN over Trump video, a...
|3 hr
|Proxynus
|1
|basketball arcade machine
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagade ride for sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Octopus Ride For Sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|18 hr
|Jack
|29
|gothic clothing
|23 hr
|Andymolly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC