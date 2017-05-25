South Carolina's ETV Network gets millions from sale
The State newspaper reports the money comes from the sale of airwave space associated with ETV's Greenville station to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC then sold the space to wireless and telecommunications companies for $43 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa...
|1 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Global Shisha Tobacco Market Research Report 2017
|19 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Stationery Market Professional Survey Re...
|19 hr
|qyrtina
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|Wed
|DumpKilla
|23
|Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste...
|Tue
|Andymolly
|1
|Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext...
|May 23
|altubecan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC