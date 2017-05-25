South Carolina's ETV Network gets mil...

South Carolina's ETV Network gets millions from sale

The State newspaper reports the money comes from the sale of airwave space associated with ETV's Greenville station to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC then sold the space to wireless and telecommunications companies for $43 million.

