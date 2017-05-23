SoftBank Said to Take $4 Billion Stak...

SoftBank Said to Take $4 Billion Stake in Chipmaker Nvidia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

SoftBank Group Corp. has quietly amassed a $4 billion stake in Nvidia Corp. making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the graphics chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation. The Japanese company, which just closed its Vision Fund, disclosed it owned an unspecified amount of Nvidia stock when it announced $93 billion of commitments to the technology investment fund on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 23 hr DumpKilla 23
Punk Devil Fashion Dress Clothing For Party,Ste... Tue Andymolly 1
Aluminum Collapsible Tubes Production Line, Ext... Tue altubecan 1
High Speed Tubes Line, Aluminum Collapsible Tub... Tue altubecan 1
Aluminum Tubes Line, Aluminum Can Line China Su... Tue altubecan 1
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC