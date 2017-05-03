Societe Generale Falls After Agreeing $1 Billion Libyan Bribery Settlement

Societe Generale shares slipped lower Wednesday after the bank posted a 19.2% decline in group net income after agreeing to pay $1 billion to the Libyan Investment Authority to avoid a court hearing linked to a bribery scandal. The payment to the Libyan fund blasted a hole in what was an otherwise solid quarter for France's No.2 lender by market capitalization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.