Singapore Fines Credit Suisse, UOB Af...

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse, UOB After 1MDB-Linked Probe

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Singapore fined Credit Suisse Group AG and United Overseas Bank Ltd. a total of S$1.6 million as regulators completed a two-year review of banks involved in fund flows linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB. Credit Suisse was fined S$700,000 while UOB has to pay S$900,000 for breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and control lapses, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SkimmingWorld.com ?? 4 hr John 28
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Sun adeogun 799
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Sat preciousmetalect 2
Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022 Sat preciousmetalect 2
Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017 May 27 qyrtina 1
Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report... May 27 qyrtina 1
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,384,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC