Singapore Fines Credit Suisse, UOB After 1MDB-Linked Probe
Singapore fined Credit Suisse Group AG and United Overseas Bank Ltd. a total of S$1.6 million as regulators completed a two-year review of banks involved in fund flows linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB. Credit Suisse was fined S$700,000 while UOB has to pay S$900,000 for breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and control lapses, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|4 hr
|John
|28
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Sun
|adeogun
|799
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Cationic Starch Market Forecast 2012-2022
|Sat
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Global Vanillin Market Research Report 2017
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report...
|May 27
|qyrtina
|1
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC