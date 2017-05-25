Singapore Fines Credit Suisse, UOB After 1MDB-Linked Probe

Singapore fined Credit Suisse Group AG and United Overseas Bank Ltd. a total of S$1.6 million as regulators completed a two-year review of banks involved in fund flows linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB. Credit Suisse was fined S$700,000 while UOB has to pay S$900,000 for breaches of anti-money laundering requirements and control lapses, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.