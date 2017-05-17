Senator To Propose ISP Consumer Privacy Bill
On Friday, April 14, 2017, Senator Richard Blumenthal announced his plan to introduce a bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to regulate consumer privacy protections regarding Internet service providers . The bill, to be called the Managing Your Data Against Telecom Abuses Act, would grant the FTC jurisdiction and authority to make rules regarding privacy and data security.
