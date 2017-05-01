Senate Bill Would Kill Net Neutrality
On the heels of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's move to reverse much of the Obama administration's controversial net neutrality rules , Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to completely eradicate them. "Few areas of our economy have been as dynamic and innovative as the internet," said Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who introduced Monday's bill.
