Rally in Hungary to support reporter claiming govt assault
Several hundred people have rallied outside an office of Hungary's governing Fidesz party after a journalist said she was assaulted at a party meeting by a government official. Julia Halasz, a reporter with the 444.hu news site, says a person in charge of the government office for arranging celebrations and remembrances took away her cellphone and dragged her out of a school by the arm where she was covering a Fidesz public forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Contr...
|9 hr
|JRichards
|1
|U.S. immigration agents waste their time loggin...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market Resear...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Europe Fountains & Waterfalls Market Report 2017
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|Air Pollution Control Report on Market, Status ...
|May 4
|Market Analysis
|1
|RGB Led strip
|May 3
|jessie01
|1
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|May 3
|OneWomynRiot
|14
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC