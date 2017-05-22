Puma Biotech Stock Surges 50% On Favo...

Puma Biotech Stock Surges 50% On Favorable FDA Release For Breast Cancer Drug

Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares surged 49.2% to $56.30 in morning trade Monday after the Food and Drug Administration released favorable briefing documents for an advisory committee meeting this week that will review Puma Biotech's breast cancer drug. The benefits of the drug, which addresses an unmet need after the standard of care second-line cancer therapy, outweigh its risks, according to the FDA briefing documents .

