Proxy fight over GM stock heats up ahead of annual meeting
Shares of General Motors are rising as a proxy fight escalates between the company and an activist shareholder who wants to split its shares into two classes. David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital said Tuesday that it's sending a letter to shareholders emphasizing that the stock price has barely grown since GM's initial public offering at $33 seven years ago.
