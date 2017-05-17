Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vo...

Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 17 hrs ago, titled Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality.

Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality The Federal Communications Commission is expected Thursday to overturn net neutrality. Protesters rally May 14, 2014 at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, DC to support "net neutrality."

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,941

Location hidden
#1 18 hrs ago
the dems want to control everything,when will their voters wake up

Jeeshush Sheeeria

Philadelphia, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
the dems want to control everything,when will their voters wake up
That was your briefest experiment in revealing how you get everything 180 degrees wrong yet.
Chicago, IL

