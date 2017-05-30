Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanle...

Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanley Cup dead catfish toss

Prosecutors are dropping charges filed against a Tennessee man for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Finals . Jacob Waddell , 36, was charged in Allegheny County with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions after tossing the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink Monday night during the Predators-Penguins game.

