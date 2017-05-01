President Trump Supporters Upset With CNN for Not Airing Campaign Ad
President Trump supporters have accused CNN of censorship regarding ads which touted the president's accomplishments that the network opted not to air, saying it was its own form of fake news, the AP reports. The ad, directed towards Trump's campaign for re-election in 2020, says that "America has rarely seen such success" and lists a number of actions from the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Jmv1991
|9
|REPORT: Many undocumented immigrants recently r...
|Apr 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|Apr 29
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Galveston Capital Tourism and Marketing Histori...
|Apr 27
|annejagger
|1
|Top Places To Claim Your Business Listings Online!
|Apr 27
|davy
|1
|Shea Moisture Just Made A Lot Of Its Consumers ...
|Apr 27
|SadButTrue
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC