President Trump Supporters Upset With CNN for Not Airing Campaign Ad

President Trump supporters have accused CNN of censorship regarding ads which touted the president's accomplishments that the network opted not to air, saying it was its own form of fake news, the AP reports. The ad, directed towards Trump's campaign for re-election in 2020, says that "America has rarely seen such success" and lists a number of actions from the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

