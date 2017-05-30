Police take armed man into custody after standoff at Orlando...
Law enforcement officers have taken into custody an armed man at Florida's Orlando International Airport Tuesday night, after a standoff that prompted the closure of Terminal A, according to The Orlando Sentinel. The suspect was held up near the rental-car area on the first floor of the airport, and was in talks with crisis negotiators for a time before he was taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|basketball arcade machine
|2 hr
|sky5216
|1
|tagade ride for sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Octopus Ride For Sale
|3 hr
|sky5216
|1
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|6 hr
|Jack
|29
|gothic clothing
|11 hr
|Andymolly
|1
|Tiger Woods Arrested In Connection With DUI Cha...
|12 hr
|sTan
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|Sun
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC