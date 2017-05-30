Police take armed man into custody after standoff at Orlando...

Police take armed man into custody af...

Law enforcement officers have taken into custody an armed man at Florida's Orlando International Airport Tuesday night, after a standoff that prompted the closure of Terminal A, according to The Orlando Sentinel. The suspect was held up near the rental-car area on the first floor of the airport, and was in talks with crisis negotiators for a time before he was taken into custody.

