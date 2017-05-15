Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleging minority loan bias
Wells Fargo is calling allegations contained in a lawsuit filed against the bank by Philadelphia "unsubstantiated." The suit claims the company overcharged more than 1,000 minority homeowners on mortgage loans since 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|20 min
|Cherokee Nation
|6
|WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14)
|Sun
|coco
|18
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ...
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|May 13
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|May 12
|marketresearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC