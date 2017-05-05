Oil's Plunge Accelerates Below $45 as U.S. Shale Confounds OPEC
Oil slid below $45 a barrel for the first time since OPEC agreed to cut output in November as U.S. shale confounds the producer group's attempts to prop up prices. In less than 10 minutes on Friday, futures slumped more than $1 as volume surged 14 times.
