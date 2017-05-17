Oil Stuck in Trump Slump as Risk Aver...

Oil Stuck in Trump Slump as Risk Aversion Damps U.S. Supply Drop

Oil is getting ensnared in the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump even as U.S. crude production, which has undercut OPEC's output curbs, declined for the first time in 13 weeks. Futures decreased as much as 2.1 percent in New York, as investors across financial markets fled risky assets while Trump faces the biggest crisis of his presidency over a series of damaging revelations.

