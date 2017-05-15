Oil Jumps as Saudis, Russia Favor Extending Output Deal to 2018

Oil jumped to its highest level in two weeks after the Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministers said they are in favor of extending a production-cut deal for nine months. Futures added as much as 1.8 percent in New York, on course for their highest close since May 1. While output curbs that started Jan. 1 are working, global inventories aren't yet at the level targeted by OPEC and its allies, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in Beijing alongside his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak.

