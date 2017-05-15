Oil Jumps as Saudis, Russia Favor Extending Output Deal to 2018
Oil jumped to its highest level in two weeks after the Saudi Arabian and Russian energy ministers said they are in favor of extending a production-cut deal for nine months. Futures added as much as 1.8 percent in New York, on course for their highest close since May 1. While output curbs that started Jan. 1 are working, global inventories aren't yet at the level targeted by OPEC and its allies, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in Beijing alongside his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WhiteMenBlackWomen dot o r g - best interracial... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|coco
|18
|This Buffalo church is shielding undocumented i...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|How the Election Has Affected the Credit Markets
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|Amazon Is So Dominant in This One Market Apple ...
|Sun
|monica0898
|1
|will the loblaw warehouse in ottawa close its d... (Sep '09)
|May 13
|Ottawa
|229
|2017 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Protein Mar...
|May 12
|marketresearch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC