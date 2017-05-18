Oil Extends Gain Toward $51 as Saudis See Output Curbs Into 2018
Oil extended gains toward $51 a barrel as Saudi Arabia said all producers participating in output cuts agree on prolonging the deal through the first quarter of 2018. Futures climbed as much as 1.1 percent in New York after advancing 5.2 percent last week, the biggest weekly increase since March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SkimmingWorld.com ??
|9 hr
|Rican
|21
|Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|41
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|The FCC Gets Set to Free Wireless
|May 17
|ACopple
|1
|Sales Market Report: Global Storefront Glass Ma...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Global Smart Glass and Window Market Research R...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
|Professional Survey Report about Protection Con...
|May 17
|qyrtina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC